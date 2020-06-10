HELENA- On Oro Fino Gulch Road from the Helena City limit to the end of the asphalt, a contractor for Lewis and Clark County will be crack sealing from 6:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday.
Drivers are asked to slow down and obey all signage and flaggers and watch for workers. The process should allow for single lane traffic.
A release from Lewis and Clark County says crack sealing consists of blowing dirt out of the cracks with a compressor and selaing them with hot rubberized tar. The crack is then covered with toilet tissue to keep the tar from sticking to vehicle tires.
The road will be chip sealed later this summer.