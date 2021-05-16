HELENA, Mont. - Due to roadwork, part of McHugh Drive will be closed Monday before several streets in the Sun Haven subdivision are closed starting May 18.

According to the City of Helena, the work is for asphalt maintenance.

On Monday, the closure will affect McHugh Drive from Custer Avenue to Cole St. and will start at 6:00 am and end at 6:00 pm.

Milling will go on along McHugh on Monday, May 17 before moving to Sun Haven on Tuesday, May 18.

Streets affected in the Sun Haven subdivision include: Meadow Dr., Fairway Dr., Briarwood Ln., Wedgewood Ln., Elmwood Ln., Ridgewood Ln., Harwood Dr., Wood Ct., Par Ct., Terry Ct.

Traffic control signs will be put in place to alert traffic of the closures.

On-street parking will not be allowed in the work zone during the project.

No thru traffic will be allowed, however, residents will have access but may experience delays.

Work will conclude on Thursday, May 20.