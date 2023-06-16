News release from the Forest Service - Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
HELENA, Mont., June 16, 2023 — Large rocks are obstructing Forest Service Road 299 and the road will be closed until the rocks can be safely removed.
“We don’t know how long it will take to remove the rocks safely, but we are working hard to do it as quickly as possible,” said District Ranger Kathy Bushnell. “The closure is just over a mile long and starts just east of Rimini about a mile south down the road.”
A copy of the closure order for the FSR 299 closure will be available on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest website under “Alerts and Notices.” Please contact the Helena Ranger District at (406) 449-5201 with any questions
