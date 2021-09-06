HELENA, Mont. - A rollover crash in Helena left one dead and one injured on Monday.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports, a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling southbound on Diamond Springs Drive and was negotiating the S-curve. The car started to slide and the driver overcorrected, which caused the car to go off the roadway and roll several times.
MHP says the victim of the crash was a 19-year-old woman from Helena. The passenger, who sustained injuries and was transported to St. Peters Health, is identified as a 14-year-old girl.
Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Gravel was on the roadway and MHP suspects speed may be a factor in the crash.