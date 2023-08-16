HELENA, MT- A Roundup man who previously pleaded guilty in Musselshell County to felony sexual assault on two minors, was sentenced to 40 years in prison with a parole restriction of 20 years on Tuesday.

59-year-old Ward Lamar Mason pleaded guilty to sexually abusing the two victims when they were under the age of 16 and admitted in May to sexually assaulting the two young girls multiple times.

One of the victims alleged that Mason severely sexually abused her from the age of six up until she was 14 years old.

The other victim also alleged that Mason sexually abused her between the ages of 13-18.

Mason pleaded guilty to sexually abusing both victims between the ages of 12 and 14.

Mason will be 79 years old when he becomes eligible for parole, and if granted parole at that time, will be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections until he is 99 years old.

The case was resolved short of trial via an open plea agreement, meaning both the State and Mason recommended their sentences at the hearing before the Musselshell District Court.

The State recommended a total of 50 years in the Montana State Prison with the statutory parole restriction of quarter time, or 12.5 years.

Mason recommended 20 years with 16 suspended for a total of four years to serve in prison.

A factor the Court took into consideration was Mason was allegedly continuously victim-blaming throughout the psychosexual evaluation and pre-sentence investigation report.