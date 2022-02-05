WOLF CREEK, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to locate a 17-year-old who is believed to be trying to make his way to Minnesota.
According to the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Erickson was reported missing Saturday from the area of North Lyons Creek Rd., outside of Wolf Creek.
Nicholas, 17, is described as being about six feet three inches tall, weighing 135 pounds and having medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue puffy jacket, dark sweatpants and white shoes.
The sheriff’s office says Nicholas left the home he was staying at between 12:00 am and 10:00 am.
Nicholas reportedly left on foot and is likely trying to make his to Minnesota.
Anyone with information is asked to call 406-447-8235.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.