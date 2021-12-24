Weather Alert

...Periods of light snow expected tonight through Saturday morning... A rather quick moving weather system is expected to bring periods of light snow to much of north-central and southwest Montana tonight through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations will generally range from a dusting to as much as 2 inches, with the highest amounts expected along an area that stretches from the Hi- Line southeast into Fergus county. In addition to the snow, patchy fog may develop over portions of the plains, which could further worsen visibility and add moisture to road surfaces, causing additional slippery spots. Anyone traveling tonight or Saturday morning should plan for the potential of slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility below one mile at times.