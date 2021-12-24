HELENA, Mont. - A 15-year-old girl has been reported as a runaway juvenile.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports Araya Brown was last seen leaving her house in the Helena Valley Thursday morning in a red 2007 PT Cruiser with Montana license plate, CAS273.
She is described as being five feet one inch tall weighing 130 pounds with blond hair and blue/green eyes.
If you have information about Araya's whereabouts or the above vehicle, you are asked to please contact Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 406-457-8866.