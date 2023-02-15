HELENA, Mont. - The Rural Behavioral Health Institute (RBHI) will be expanding its Screening Linked to Care Program across Montana using a grant from the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The 2021 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows 41% of Montana high school students reported feelings of sadness or hopelessness (depression) over the last year and up to 21% of students had seriously considered suicide.

To combat these results, the state is investing in RHBI’s program which officers universal mental health and substance use screening and same-day mental health care for youth who are identified with high suicidality.

Pilots of the school-based suicide prevention intervention program were led during the 2020-2022 school years, and school officials who participated in the program report the program is saving lives, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

A $2.1 million investment was announced by the state Wednesday, which will help RBHI expand the program to reach up to 40 percent of all Montana middle and high school students.

“This program provides schools with a valuable screening tool to determine if students are at imminent risk of suicide,” said Todd Wester, Director of Community Partnerships and School-Based Mental Health for Livingston Public Schools. “There’s been situations where parents, peers, or school staff were not aware a student was suicidal. We have situations where this type of intervention has led to interruptions in suicide attempts.”

However, Wester said it's not just enough to know a student is suicidal. “RBHI also provides us that critical link to clinicians who can immediately meet with students who are at high-risk and advise on next steps for safety and care,” he said.

“No young Montanan struggling with their mental health is alone,” Governor Gianforte said. “By investing in voluntary universal mental health screening in our schools, we can get young Montanans the help they need, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, and build a stronger, healthier Montana.”