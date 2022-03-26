HELENA, Mont. - A scam is spoofing the City of Helena Police Department's non-emergency dispatch phone number.
The caller reportedly identifies themselves as Lieutenant Smith, claims that the person they are calling has a warrant and says you can clear it up by making a payment or would have to serve 72 hours jail time for nonpayment.
There is no Lieutenant Smith, and the Helena Police Department does not contact those with warrants over the phone or request payment over the phone to clear a warrant.
If you get a call like this, the City of Helena 9-1-1 Center says you should ask for their name and badge number before contacting them directly at (406) 457-8866.
