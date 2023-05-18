Phone -- Vault photo
Meridith Depping

HELENA, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is warning residents of scammers impersonating troopers.

Calls are coming from MHP’s main line, (406)-444-3780, and Montanans are being reminded that law enforcement and court officials will never ask for payment over the phone or payment in the form of gift cards.

If you get a call from a scammer, the Montana Department of Justice says that you report them by calling and speaking with an investigator at (800) 481-6896 or (406) 444-4500, visit the Office of Consumer Protection’s homepage here, or call your local law enforcement agency.

