Helena, Mont. - Helena's Municipal Court has learned of another phone scam that involves impersonating the staff of the court Tuesday, September 12.

According to the post on the City of Helena Facebook page, the caller is described as "threatening and aggressive".

The caller makes demands for payments for court fines, sometimes saying the payment will prevent the court from serving a warrant to the target of the scam.

"Please know that while the court may call you, they will not threaten you and demand payment," the Facebook post says.

If you accept a call from someone that claims to be with the Municipal Court, you can confirm its legitimacy by calling back using the main court phone number, which is listed on google as (406) 447-8466, or you can stop by the court's reception area and talk with someone in person.