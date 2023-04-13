Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR STEVEN-BEAR TWOTEETH. STEVEN-BEAR IS A 30-YEAR-OLD TRANS MAN, 5 FOOT 5 INCHES TALL, 200 POUNDS WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES. STEVEN-BEAR LAST POSTED TO SOCIAL MEDIA WITH SUICIDAL IDEATIONS. STEVEN-BEAR IS HOMELESS AND IS POSSIBLY LIVING IN A VEHICLE, UNKNOWN VEHICLE DESCRIPTION. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON STEVEN-BEAR TWOTEETH, PLEASE CONTACT THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-442-3233 OR CALL 911.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Ponding of water and slushy snow accumulation will increase the occurrence of hydroplaning on area roadways and any wet surfaces will refreeze this evening and tonight. Travel could be difficult with visibility one half mile or less at times. Isolated power outages are also possible due to the heavy wet snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&