UPDATE: 10:39 a.m.
Steven-Bear Twoteeth has been found and is safe, according to the Montana Department of Justice.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled.
HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are searching for Steven-Bear Twoteeth who is missing Thursday.
The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Two-teeth was last posting on social media of suicidal ideations.
Twoteeth is described as a 30-year-old trans man who is 5-foot-5, 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
He is homeless and may be living in a vehicle--the vehicle description is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 or call 9-1-1.
