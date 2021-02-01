Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR CEDDRICK JAMES FLANAGAN, A 13-YEAR-OLD BLACK MALE, LAST SEEN WEARING A RED NIKE SWEATSHIRT AND GREY SWEATPANTS. CEDDRICK LEFT HIS RESIDENCE IN HELENA, MONTANA ON FOOT AND HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE JANUARY 31ST, 2021 AT 11 PM. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS SAFETY AS HE IS NOT DRESSED FOR THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 447-8461, OR 9 1 1.