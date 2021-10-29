Search underway for Helena teen

HELENA, Mont. - A search is underway for a missing teenager who left the downtown Helena area Thursday night.
The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Alert said Christian Jankowski, 14, has depression and had talked about suicide.
The DOJ said Christian left the downtown Helena area at around 7 p.m.
He is described as 5-feet, 7-inches; 125-pounds; has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a tie-dyed sweatshirt hoodie, a white shirt, white pants and white shoes.
The DOJ said his direction of where he's going is unknown, and there is concern for his wellbeing and safety.
It is known Christian likes to camp in the woods, the Montana DOJ said.
Anyone with information on Christian's whereabouts is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406 442-3233 or call 9-1-1.