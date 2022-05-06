HELENA, Mont. - A search is underway for a missing man last seen near Walmart on foot in Helena Thursday at around 11 p.m.

Jesse Lee Dunlap, 36, is described as white, male, 5-foot-9, 225 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

The Missing Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice said he was reportedly not feeling well when he went missing, and there is concern he may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406 442-3233.