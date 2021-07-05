Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT. KAYCI MARYA GRACE ARMSTRONG, A 19 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, HAS GONE MISSING. KAYCI IS BELIEVED TO HAVE BEEN USING DRUGS AND STRUGGLING WITH SUICIDAL IDEATIONS. RECENTLY SHE HAS NOT BEEN TAKING REQUIRED MEDICATIONS FOR MENTAL HEALTH. AT 12:45AM SHE FLED SAINT. PETERS WHILE RECEIVING TREATMENT AND THERE IS CONCERN SHE MAY TRY TO HARM HERSELF. KAYCI IS 5 FEET 5 INCHES TALL, 115 POUNDS, BROWN EYES, AND HAS BRIGHT RED HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A DARK SWEATSHIRT & JEAN SHORTS CARRYING A BACKPACK AND PURSE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KAYCI ARMSTRONG, PLEASE CONTACT HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-447-8461 OR DIAL 9 1 1.