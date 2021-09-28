HELENA, Mont. - Tuesday, Sept. 28, is National Voter Registration Day, and the Office of the Secretary of State and election officials across Montana proudly recognized it while encouraging Montanans to register.
“Registering to vote is the first step in ensuring your voice is heard on Election Day,” Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen said. “Our office joins election officials across the state in encouraging Montanans to register to vote or update their information on National Voter Registration Day.”
Since 2002, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has recognized September as National Voter Registration Month to encourage those eligible to register or update voter registration information.
“If you’re not registered to vote or if you need to update your voter registration, please contact your county election administration,” Treva Nelson, the Toole County Election Administrator and President of the Montana Association of Clerk & Recorders and Election Administrators, said.
All eligible Montanans can register to vote or update their information by visiting their county election office and submitting a voter registration application.
For more information, visit the election and voter services page on the Secretary of State’s website.