HELENA, Mont. - Due to asphalt repairs, a section of Fifteenth Street in Helena will temporarily be closing Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 26-27.
The repair closure will be happening from Logan Street to Last Chance Gulch from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, according to a release from the City of Helena.
The construction is weather permitting, and rescheduling is possible in the event there is rain.
There will be no on-street parking in the work area during the repairs.
Traffic will be limited to neighborhood residents, and drivers should prepare for delays in the area.
