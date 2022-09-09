Road closed Vault photo

HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena will be temporarily closing a section of 17th Street for asphalt maintenance beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13.

A release from the City of Helena Transportation Systems Department Streets and Traffic Division said the closure is on 17th Street from Jackson Street to Ewing Street Tuesday through Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the street maintenance, no street parking is allowed in the construction zone. The City of Helena said crews will be towing any cars parked in the construction zone to the closest adjacent street on the city's dollar. 

No through traffic is allowed; however, residential traffic is allowed, but prepare for delays. 

The project is weather permitted and may be rescheduled if necessary. 

