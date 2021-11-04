HELENA, Mont. - After an announcement that private businesses with 100 or more employees would be required to vaccinate their employees or require unvaccinated employees to be subject to weekly testing and a mask mandate, Senator Steve Daines announced he and Senate Republicans are making a move to pass a measure to strike it down.
“President Biden’s vaccine mandate will hurt Montana small businesses and workers. While I will keep urging Montanans to talk to their doctor and get a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, I will continue to fight back against these mandates,” Daines said. “For over a year, we’ve done everything we can to help Montana small businesses keep their doors open and get folks back to work. Biden’s vaccine mandate will cause businesses to close their doors and force workers out.”
Work is being done to strike down the mandate under the Congressional Review Act (CRA).
According to Daines, a CRA is a process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule and must be brought up for a vote by the full Senate regardless of an agreement by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats.
To pass, a CRA only needs 51 votes.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released its rule Thursday, announcing the mandate.