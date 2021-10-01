HELENA, Mont. - Just days after a hearing wrapped up where top military officials had to answer to the senate armed forces committee, Montana Senator Steve Daines is calling for an official investigation into the president's decision and plan to withdrawal troops out of Afghanistan.
Senator Daines introduced a resolution which would establish a bipartisan joint select committee on Afghanistan to conduct that investigation.
In a press release sent to Montana Right Now, Senator Daines says he wants answers about the Americans and equipment left behind as well as the attack taking the lives of 13 U.S. Service Members.
“President Biden’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in the tragic deaths of U.S. service members, the abandonment of Americans and our allies behind enemy lines, the loss of billions of dollars of military resources to terrorists and has left the United States, and the world, more vulnerable to terrorist attacks. There must be accountability for this disastrous withdrawal and the American people deserve answers,” Daines said.