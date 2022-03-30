HELENA, Mont. - Senator Steve Daines sent a statement Wednesday after a scheduled meeting between him and Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was canceled.

A release from Sen. Daines says he was set to meet with Judge Jackson on Tuesday, March 29, but the White House canceled the meeting and asked if there would be an opportunity to meet next week after the votes on her nomination began.

The following is a statement from Sen. Daines:

“It’s very disappointing that Biden’s White House cancelled the meeting between myself and Judge Jackson this week, taking away the opportunity to ask the Supreme Court nominee important questions about her record ahead of the first votes on her nomination. I planned to meet with Judge Jackson to give her a chance to address my concerns on behalf of Montanans, like her views on the limited role of the judiciary and separation of powers, her willingness to uphold the Constitution and not serve as a political arm of Biden’s woke White House, her stance on the Second Amendment, and her record of being soft on crime,” Daines said. “It’s clear that the Biden administration is not looking to build a more robust bipartisan consensus for this nomination, and it’s inexcusable that they would not allow the voices of all Montanans to be heard. I will be voting no on Judge Jackson’s nomination.”