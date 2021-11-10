HELENA, Mont. - Senator Steve Daines has returned from a trip to India after meeting with India’s top trade official, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Indian pulse crop buyers.
According to a release, Sen. Daines met with Goyal and pulse crop buyers to promote Montana pulse crops and increase market access for Montana farmers.
“We must level the playing field and increase access to the Indian market for Montana’s pulse crop farmers. Developing these relationships with India’s top trade officials and India’s pulse crop importers will go a long way towards ensuring Montana ag is at the top of the discussion during the trade forum later this month and helping remove the tariffs and trade barriers Montana farmers currently face,” Daines said.
Daines and Goyal discussed removing trade barriers and increasing access for Montana pulse producers, and shared Lentil Crunchers from Farver Farms in Scobey.