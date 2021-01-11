Senate bill introduced to protect small businesses from COVID-19 liability

HELENA – Gov. Greg Gianforte is getting closer to having the criteria he needs to repeal the statewide mask mandate.
He needs two things before he will repeal it, a bill that provides assurances for small businesses to have liability protection once the mandate is gone and improved vaccine distribution across the state.
With regard to the bill, Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, a Great Falls Republican, introduced Senate Bill 65 last week, which would protect both businesses and health care providers from being held legally responsibly if someone is potentially exposed to COVID-19, except in instances of gross negligence.
People both for and against the bill had a chance to make their voices heard, with one proponent arguing that the protections are important for businesses that are struggling to survive the current economy.
"On a nationwide polling with the bankers and NFIB, one in four small businesses nationwide said if the economy does not improve in six months, they will close," Ronda Wiggers said.
Now opponents of the bill say they are worried that it will not adequately cover instances of negligence and one opponent of the bill argued that state prisons should not be protected from liability in this bill.
"Senate Bill 65 is an incredibly irresponsible bill that lacks accountability because the state of Montana, the situation is they have not provided any tangible form of PPE to the people that are incarcerated in the facilities," Laurie Little Dog said.
Now the bill itself is still in committee, so it has a long way to go before being signed into law. If it does pass in both the House and Senate, Gov. Gianforte publicly expressed support for it last week, and at that point, it is expected that he would repeal the statewide mandate given his comments last week.