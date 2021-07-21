HELENA, Mont. - The following is a statement from the GOP after Sen. Jason Ellsworth (R-Hamilton), was charged with speeding and obstructing an officer:
“Senator Ellsworth was traveling to Helena after a long day dealing with a family medical issue. He was in a hurry to get to town and get some rest before running errands and participating in legislative business the next day.
Senator Ellsworth respects and appreciates that the trooper and the county attorney are public servants who are doing their jobs with this traffic citation. Ellsworth attempted to call the trooper the day after he was pulled over to apologize if he came across as unprofessional, which was not his intent. He looks forward to resolving the matter and continuing to serve his constituents.”