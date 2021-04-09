Senate hears testimony on bill to limit suspended sentences for felons

HELENA, Mont. - Suspended sentences have been used by Montana judges to curb overcrowding in jails -- but now a new problem arises -- more criminals are back on the streets.
This bill has bipartisan support, and seeks to limit the number of suspended 30-40 year sentences here in the Treasure State.
Supporters of this bill say it will reduce the numbers of sentences in which a criminal serves the majority of their sentence not behind bars. Recently, Montanans have expressed outrage on social media at the number of suspended sentences given out, claiming it does little to stop crime in Montana’s cities and counties.
"I want to point out that this will relieve the excessive burden that these parole and probation officers have to carry by carrying too many caseloads,” Henry Kriegel of Americans for Prosperity Montana testified. “This is impossible to manage and manage and do successfully."
If this bill is signed into law, it would not allow suspended sentences longer than 20 years for sex offenders, 15 years for a violent offenders, and 5 years for other felony offenses.
"It's going to cut down those sentences, suspended sentences, of 20 years or more,” Rep. Jimmy Patelis (R-Billings), the sponsor of the bill, said. “I think that's where you're going to see a big difference."
However, this bill still allows for time already served counting towards criminal sentencing. It has already passed the House unanimously, and if passed by the Senate, it will go to Gov. Gianforte's desk.