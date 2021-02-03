Senate Judiciary hears bill on conceal carry rights for legislators

Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS TO IMPACT THE MOUNTAIN PASSES OF JEFFERSON AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY THIS EVENING... An area of snow showers will continue to impact the mountain passes of Jefferson and Lewis and Clark Counties for the remainder of the evening. Slippery roadways and reduced visibility down to a half mile can be expected with these snow showers as they move off toward the southeast. Accumulations up to an inch or two are possible for these areas. Some impacted passes include MacDonald Pass on highway 12 west of Helena, Boulder Hill and Elk Park on interstate 15. Slow down and use caution if traveling this evening.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches at lower elevations, and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&