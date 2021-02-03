Senate Judiciary hears bill on conceal carry rights for legislators

HELENA -- Legislators heard testimony on a bill that would allow legislators to conceal carry handguns on state property. If passed, this bill would include legislators along with peace officers and state troopers as those who are allowed to conceal carry handguns in state buildings.
The bill would follow similar gun-related bills this session, as it would not allow counties or local governments to make ordinances that run counter to this bill. Opponents of the bill brought concern about what legislators might do if they are allowed to conceal carry inside the capitol, and Sen. Diane Sands raised questions about someone like herself carrying a handgun into the Capitol as well.
“If this bill should pass, I could carry a gun into the Capitol,” Sands said.
“Even though I have no training, no license and I could just carry a gun. And if I get really upset in one of these hearings, which I do and I know other people do on certain topics, I could just pull that gun out and have at it. Is that what you're saying, Senator?"
Proponents of the bill argue that legislators deserve the right to defend themselves, and that the bill is an expansion of second amendment rights for legislators. Sen. Steve Heinbauch, the sponsor of the bill, was asked if he felt current capitol security was sufficient.
"I don't see any of them here, so if there was a guy that was going to do harm to us, he would have to get here so I’m just saying he can't be everywhere,” Hinebauch said.
It would not allow legislators to conceal carry into a state prison or any other part of a state building used for state or local government offices.
From here, this bill will need to go into the amendment process. HB 102, the conceal carry on college campuses bill, is expected to pass the Senate tomorrow and contains some conflicting provisions with this bill, SB 158.