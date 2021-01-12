Senate Judiciary hears bill to extend Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Madison, Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher and Gallatin. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and strong winds near and along the Continental Divide will cause dangerous backcountry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&