Senate votes on bill to expand vaccine exemptions in workplaces

HELENA -- On the Senate floor, lawmakers made headway on a bill that would give employees more rights when it comes to getting vaccines.
If passed, this bill would expand the ability for people to opt out of getting vaccines. If your colleague were choosing to opt-out from a vaccine due to either an allergy or religious reasons, then the company would not be allowed to require their employees to get that vaccine.
Sen. Keith Regier, a Kalispell Republican who is sponsoring the bill, and other proponents of the bill say it is only fair that if one person is eligible for the exemption, then the accommodation should be made to anyone at their request.
"In the last 10 years, there are employers - primarily hospitals - that have made annual flu vaccination a requirement for employment,” Regier said. “Either an employee gets the vaccination, or they lose their job."
Sen. Bryce Bennett, a Missoula Democrat, spoke against that notion and the bill today, calling it an expansion of deadly viruses.
"And if we pass this bill, people will get more sick,” Bennett said. “We will see the return of mumps, measles, a lot of these things that we thought were gone. But they will come back because we are making it so wide open for people to get out of important vaccination requirements."
Bennett also says that if someone in a hospital's payroll department cannot get a vaccine, then no one in the hospital is thus required to get the vaccine if this bill is signed into law. He also says people who cannot get the vaccine, because of their personal health restrictions, would be put in harm's way as a result.
The bill passed second reading 29-20, and it is expected to pass the Senate as soon as tomorrow.