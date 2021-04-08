Senate votes on state budget for next two years

HELENA, Mont. - With lawmakers facing another transmittal deadline in Helena, the senate voted today to pass their version of the state budget for the next two years.
Senators debated over the six different aspects of the budget -- from Medicaid to mental health -- for just over four hours today.
Republicans voted down several Democrat-proposed amendments to the budget -- including one that would have added about $10M in state funds to Medicaid expansion, which narrowly passed the Legislature in the 2019 session. One additional amendment proposed by Sen. Brad Molnar (R-Laurel), sought to remove all state funding for Medicaid expansion.
"What this does is it takes the money from Medicaid expansion, kills the program,” Molnar said. “To some, that may seem a bit heartless. To me, it is helping the working poor of Montana."
The amendment was voted down 30-20. Democrats also proposed adding a million dollars to the state's suicide prevention efforts over the next two years. Sen. Shane Morigeau (D-Missoula) spoke on a personal note about the amendment.
"We have to do better in the state of Montana,” Morigeau said. “And we know that suicide affects everyone when it happens. Family, friends, community members. And when my sister committed suicide, she left behind two boys. And I can tell you their lives are never going to be the same."
Republicans voted down the amendment 29-21, saying the state is already looking into where suicide prevention funds go, and that they need to take another look at what they're already doing and how they can improve.
From here, both the House and Senate will meet in what's called a conference committee next week, meaning each chamber will send members to iron out any differences they have when it comes to the budget.