HELENA, Mont. - Following the House approval to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, Senator Steve Daines has sponsored several amendments, including one that looks to ban drag shows on U.S. military bases.
Amendment 434 would prohibit Cabaret Performances on U.S. military bases.
Earlier this year, Daines raised questions about the funding and purpose of a 'Drag Queen Story Time' event held on Malmstrom Air Force Base that was held two years ago.
The event was held in 2021 and put on by the newly formed Diversity and Inclusion Council (D&I Council), a group comprised of Airmen from a variety of different backgrounds.
Julie Yard with the Mister Sisters reached out to NonStop Local, saying that the event was done free of charge. A Pentagon spokesperson also told us private organizations on military bases are able to host voluntary events that are not government funded.
Friday, Daines sent the following statement about his sponsored amendments:
“From the spy balloon in our skies to drag shows for children on our military bases, Montana has been ground zero for the repercussions of Joe Biden’s weakness. Enough is enough."
Other amendments sponsored by Daines in the NDAA include:
- #436 – China Sanctions – impose sanctions on entities associated with Chinese espionage, including the Chinese spy balloon.
- #461 – Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Proprietary Label Brief – require the Department of Defense (DoD) to brief Congress on why the is cancelling small business contracts.
- #433 – Covid Vaccine Heart Study – mandates a DoD study regarding the emergence of heart conditions in service members who received the Covid vaccine.
- #435 – Improve Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs – provide an avenue of funding mechanisms for emerging technology projects to strengthen U.S. national security and global competitiveness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.