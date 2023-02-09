HELENA, Mont. - Senator Jon Tester vocalized his opinions on the Chinese spy balloon at a hearing with other U.S. officials Thursday morning.

"But the truth is I got a problem with a Chinese balloon flying over my state...much less the rest of the country,” Tester said.

The Biden administration declared that the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries.

A senior state department official said that the Chinese balloon included "multiple antennas" capable of collecting signal intelligence, and that the balloon maker has proven ties to the Chinese military.

In the hearing we did hear of several other balloons that were in our airspace in the years past with the previous administration. What do we know about them?

Again Senator Tester leading the charge...

“The [People’s Republic of China] government surveillance balloons have traveled the continental United States briefly at least three times during the prior administration,” Tester started. “And so the question is, why didn't we shoot them down over water then? The duration of this particular balloon was much longer and the information that we have since gleaned about the balloons that have transited globally was only recently discovered... We can share more in a classified setting.”

Following the security briefing Senator Steve Daines, who has been very upfront about his feelings, issued the following statement: "Unfortunately I left the administration's briefing with more questions than when I went in. It is completely unacceptable and infuriating that the Chinese spy balloon was allowed to hover over Montana and our missile bases to begin with,” he continues, "Montanans deserve more answers."

Governor Greg Gianforte shared this statement Thursday morning: “On behalf of the people of Montana, I write to demand answers on the Chinese Communist Party’s spy balloon which has infiltrated United States airspace, flown over the State of Montana, and continues to traverse our airspace,” Gov. Gianforte wrote to Lloyd Austin, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). “Ultimately, the chief responsibility of government is to ensure the safety and security of the American people. The people of the United States and Montana deserve full, prompt answers.”

Representative Matt Rosendale shared this to his Twitter after attending a secure briefing on the balloon: “What I heard from military leaders did little to reduce my concerns about the Biden Administration's mishandling of the Chinese Communist Party and their aggressive actions.”

Of course, the Chinese Foreign Affairs are holding firmly to the notion that it was a weather balloon and the response that the U.S. "overreacted.”

We will continue to keep you updated as more information comes in on air and online.