HELENA, Mont. - Senator Steve Daines shared his committee assignments for the 118th Congress.

In a release sent Wednesday, Daines announced he will serve on the U.S. Senate Committees on Finance, Energy and Natural Resources, Banking, and Indian Affairs.

The following is more information on the Senate Committees Daines will serve on:

U.S. Senate Committee on Finance: The Committee has jurisdiction over policies relating to taxation and revenue measures; customs and ports of entry and delivery; trade agreements; tariffs; transportation of dutiable goods; health programs under the Social Security Act including Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; and national Social Security.

U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources: The Committee has jurisdiction over energy resources and development, including regulation, conservation, strategic petroleum reserves and appliance standards; nuclear energy; forest management; public lands and their renewable resources; surface mining, federal coal, oil, and gas, other mineral leasing; territories and insular possessions; and water resources.

U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs: The Committee has jurisdiction over monetary policy; banking; housing (including veterans housing); insurance; financial markets; trade promotion; and urban development.