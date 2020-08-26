HELENA- A former NRA instructor who was charged in the shooting death of his hunting partner in 2018 has had his sentence reduced.
Gregg Trude was charged with negligent homicide and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in 2018, after Helena-area physician Eugene "Buzz" Walton was shot and killed in the K-Mart parking lot in Helena.
Trude was initially sentenced to 20 years in the Montana State Prison, and in early August 2020, the Montana Supreme Court’s Sentencing Review Division found the sentence to be excessive according to a report from the Helena IR.
Trude is expected to be released in October.