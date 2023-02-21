MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a series of crashes throughout the state as winter weather continues to impact roadways.
MDT is reporting the following crashes on its 511 road report map:
- A disabled vehicle in the driving lane on I-90 westbound at mile-marker 2, 1.75 miles west of Lookout Pass-Exit 0. Road conditions are snow covered in this area.
- Several semi-trucks stalled on the roadway on Highway 200 at mile-marker 90, 0.50 mile east of Rogers Pass. Road conditions are snow and ice.
- One lane is blocjed due to a commercial vehicle crash on I-15 northbound at mile-marker 135, 1 mile north of Woodville-Exit 134. Road conditions are snow and ice.
- Road is blocked due to a commercial vehicle on Highway 287 at mile-marker 61, 4.50 miles south of Junction Montana 84 East-Norris. Road conditions are snow and ice.
- One lane is blocked due to multiple slide-off crashes on the roadway on I-90 westbound at mile-marker 321 to 322, 1.75 miles west of Jackson Creek-Exit 319 to 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324. Road conditions are scattered snow and ice with reduced visibility.
- There is a partial lane blockage on Highway 212 eastbound near Lame Deer at mile-marker 49.9, 7.75 miles east of Junction Montana 39 North-Lame Deer. Road conditions have snow and ice and scattered snow and ice.
- Highway 191 southbound lane is blocked at mile-marker 88 due to a crash, 14.75 miles south of Junction Montana 66 North. Road conditions are snow and ice.
- A two-vehicle crash is blocking HIghway 2 at mile-marker 326, 4 miles east to 4.50 miles east of Junction Montana Secondary 223 South-Chester. Road conditions are hazarous.
- A crash is blocking the roadway on Higway 2 at mile-marker 194.5, 0.50 mile west of Marias Pass. Road conditions are hazardous.
