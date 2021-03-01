HELENA, Mont. - The session will consider Senate Bill 248 establishing more rights and protections for student athletes Monday, which could help thousands across the state.
If passed, student athletes could officially earn money for the school's use of their name or image.
This applies to players enrolled in two or four year public or private colleges and universities.
The move has already been approved by the NCAA, and Montana conferences could join them.
The bill outlines: getting this money would be a privilege, not a right, and there are some restrictions.
If passed, the college would be able to represent students, and there are some terms when it comes to third parties.
Provisions to scholarship agreements already in place may happen and schools could also enforce a conduct code for eligible students.
Exact figures weren't laid out; negotiations will have to be on a case by case basis with respective colleges or universities.
You can find more information on the bill here.