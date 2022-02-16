HELENA, Mont. - Several men have been sentenced after a two-and-a-half-year investigation into poaching in northeastern Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says the investigation centered on a hunting party led by Richard LeBlanc and their continued poaching activities on and around the Byron Kerr Ranch in Garfield and McCone counties.
At least 48 unlawfully taken game animals were revealed by the case.
LeBlanc and other members of his hunting parties were issued 31 citations between 2005 and 2011 for numerous violations.
The most recent investigation started after additional information was received in 2014.
“The poachers targeted deer and antelope, but their main focus was the unlawful hunting of mule deer bucks in hunting district 652,” said Fish, Wildlife & Parks Criminal Investigator Steve Marx.
According to FWP, mule deer bucks in hunting district 652 can only be hunted with a special permit obtained through the state’s drawing system.
On Jan. 11, LeBlanc and Marc Federico, of Rhode Island, Stephen Schenck, of Massachusetts, and William Mathews, of Florida, were sentenced.
As part of a plea agreement, LeBlanc, Federico, Schenck and Mathews were jointly and individually ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution and received six-month suspended jail sentences.
LeBlanc’s hunting, fishing and trapping privileges were suspended for a period of 10 years while Federico, Schenck and Mathews’ privileges were suspended for eight, seven and two years, respectively.
In addition, Joseph Caetano, of Massachusetts, and Austin Bridwell, of Florida, both appeared and were sentenced earlier in the case. Caetano was ordered to pay $3,750, received a six-month suspended jail sentence and lost hunting fishing and trapping privileges for 10 years. Bridwell paid $1,400, received a 12-month suspended jail sentence and lost hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for two years.
All defendants will be entered into the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. LeBlanc, Federico, Schenck, Mathews and Caetano cannot accompany anyone hunting, fishing or trapping in Montana during their suspension periods.
FWP reports charges included: failing to wear hunter orange, shooting from the roadway, loan and transfer of hunting licenses, taking an overlimit of game animals, waste of game, possession of unlawfully killed deer and antelope, hunting during a closed season, hunting without a valid license, hunting without a valid permit, failure to tag, felony possession of wildlife and conspiracy to commit an offense.
“FWP enforcement’s excellent work and diligence resulted in the exposure of one of the most disturbing poaching cases in recent history,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Hank Worsech. “From initial investigations to sentencing, our wardens demonstrated their commitment to the stewardship and protection of Montana’s outdoor resources.”
“I’d like to thank all the officers that assisted with the case and the Montana Attorney General’s office for prosecuting the case,” Marx said.
Many other hunting parties were also found to have committed violations on and around the Kerr Ranch.
The following defendants were also apprehended and prosecuted during the operation.
Name
Fines and Fees
Restitution
Privilege loss
Byron Kerr, Jordan
$570
$500
24 months
Richard Sample Jr., Olalla, Wash.
$3,210
36 months
Richard Sample Sr., Leavenworth, Wash.
$1,540
$500
24 months
Chuck Sample, Port Orchard, Wash.
$1,070
$500
24 months
Joseph Lockhart, Port Orchard, Wash.
$235
Daniel Anderson, Port Hadlock, Wash.
$135
Paul Darst, Port Orchard, Wash.
$1,540
$500
24 months
Michael Jennings, Chimacum, Wash.
$2,475
$1000
24 months
Kevin Morris, Shelton, Wash.
$235
James Hart, Olalla, Wash.
$1,205
24 months
Bonnie Price, Port Orchard, Wash.
$870
24 months
William Ashby, Port Orchard, Wash.
$940
24 months
Jeremy Mullins, Gig Harbor, Wash.
$535
24 months
Jason Higginbotham, Gig Harbor, Wash.
$1,070
$500
24 months
Jeff Johnson, Kilkenny, Minn.
$135
Steve Simolari, Somers, Conn.
$535
$500
24 months
Richard Mederios, Acushnet, Mass.
$535
$500
24 months
Andrade Azevedo, Elkmont, Ala.
$535
$500
24 months
