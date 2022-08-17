HELENA, Mont. - Up to $450 million is being provided by opioid maker Endo International PLC, and its lenders, to states and local governments following a settlement.

Montana is one of dozens of states that have reached an agreement in principle with Endo, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced in a release Wednesday.

The agreement resolves allegations that Endo boosted opioid sales using deceptive marketing that downplayed the risk of addiction and overstated the benefits.

According to the release, under the agreement, Endo and its lenders would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban promotion of the company’s opioids, and require it to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive. It is contingent on final documentation and Bankruptcy Court approval.

“Hundreds of Montanans have died and thousands more are struggling with addiction because of deceptive marketing and other actions taken by opioid manufacturers. Endo was one of those companies, falsely saying its opioids deterred abuse,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “This settlement will ban them from advertising opioids and force them to pay $450 million to states like Montana to support treatment and prevention for our citizens.”

Multiple states, including Montana, allege that Endo falsely promoted the benefits of Opana ER’s so-called abuse-deterrent formulation, which did nothing to deter oral abuse and led to deadly outbreaks of Hepatitis and HIV due to its widespread abuse via injection.