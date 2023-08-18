HELENA, Mont. - Severe drought conditions from northwest Montana across the Hi-Line are driving an increase in fire danger and activity, officials warn.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) says the latest report to the Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee shows drought conditions have improved across much of the state, however, the short-term weather forecast with high temperatures could produce more fire events.

Streams, rivers and another shallow surface water are also being impacted by hot and dry weather conditions, leaving to decreased flow levels as well as recreational restrictions and conservation measures at a local level.

“Montana was fortunate to have such a cool, wet June, but worsening drought conditions are impacting agricultural producers and other sectors of our economy,” said Drought Program Coordinator, Michael Downey. “Producers are again having to buy supplemental feed for their cattle and conditions are not expected to improve.”

According to the DNRC, a moderate El Niño pattern is in place, indicating Montana may experience a warmer and drier than average fall and winter, but the long-term forecast is still uncertain.

Elevated fire concerns may continue through September unless the state gets a significant amount of precipitation in the form of rain or snow.

Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect across parts of western and northwestern Montana due to drought conditions.