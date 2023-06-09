HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement agencies in Helena teamed up to conduct a sex offender compliance operation this week.
On June 6, officers from the Helena Police Department, United States Marshals Service – District of Montana, Montana Department of Corrections – Adult Probation and Parole, Montana Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigations, and United States Probation and Parole - District of Montana, worked in small teams and made every effort to contact each registered sexual offender living within the city limits of Helena.
The operation found that 102 registered sex offenders in the Helena City limits checked, 96 were found to be in compliance.
Officers found two non-compliant offenders, and four offenders are still pending and need further investigation as to their whereabouts.
The Helena Police Department says officers are working with the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office to determine the next steps for the two offenders found out of compliance.
“The Helena Police Department wants to thank these agencies for assisting them in this annual compliance check,” the police department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.