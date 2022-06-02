UPDATE:

Helena Public Schools reports the Helena Police Department has finished its response and that the shelter-in-place at Bryant Elementary School has been lifted.

School operations are back to normal at this time.

Helena Police assisted a community member at a home across the street from the elementary school, and out of an abundance of caution, the shelter-in-place was instituted.

According to Helena Public Schools, there was never a threat toward Bryant Elementary School or other Helena Public Schools.

Previous coverage:

HELENA, Mont. - Bryant Elementary School in Helena has been put under a shelter-in-place as Helena Police respond to a situation at a home across the street.

Helena Public Schools says the police response is not related to Bryant Elementary, and no threats have been made towards the school or other Helena Public Schools related to the situation.

Roadblocks have been set up by police in the area, however, Livingston St. in front of the elementary school is open.

People are asked to not pick up their children at this time unless it is absolutely necessary.