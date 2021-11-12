UPDATE: NOV. 12 AT 4:14 P.M.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton tells us the coroner's office was notified of a death at 117 Valley Drive at approximately 2 p.m. Friday.
Sheriff Dutton says this is a suicide.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the crime lab in Missoula.
Out of respect for the family we are not identifying the 16-year-old at this time.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
HELENA, Mont. - Several schools were locked down Friday due to a nearby incident.
Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz reports that Capital High School as well as Broadwater and Four Georgians Elementary Schools were locked down for an incident across the street from Capital High School.
At this time it has been determined safe to resume normal operations and Weltz says there is no safety threat to students, staff or the community.
An investigation by law enforcement is ongoing.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.