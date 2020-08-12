HELENA- Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on August 5 to reports of multiple sexual encounters between a young girl and a 35-year-old man.
According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, court documents say the victim, a girl under the age of 15, told deputies she met the man about four weeks before.
The man reportedly took the victim into the mountains where he was shooting a firearm, the victim reportedly telling deputies she was fearful of the firearm, and was afraid of what would happen if she said no.
The victim said the man reportedly tried to engage in sexual activity after she told him not to.
Another separate detailed encounter happened when the victim was at the man’s home where he reportedly tried to have sex with the victim, who then reportedly left the home abruptly according to LCCSO.
A search warrant was executed, and law enforcement reportedly found the victim’s bra and sandals in the home, along with her keys and wallet.
Many other objects were also seized in the search.
The man reportedly admitted to knowing the victim, knowing she was underage and to a number of sex acts with her LCCSO says.
The man was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.