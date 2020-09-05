HELENA- Firefighters are on the scene of a small fire in the Minnehaha area near Bullion Parks suppressing a small fire.
Staff from the Helena Ranger District with help from contractors and the Montana Department of Natural Resources are suppressing the fire, estimated to be 2 acres.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is currently burning in a timber sale unit.
People are being asked to avoid the area since fire engines and other equipment will be traveling in and around.
Smoke will be visible from time-to-time throughout the day as crews work to extinguish the fire the Forest Service says.
For any questions or further information about this incident, you can contact the Helena Ranger District at (406) 449-5201.