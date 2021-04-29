PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - The Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the Sheriff’s Office received a call from Salt Lake City air traffic control reporting a small aircraft that was crash landing short of the runway in Phillipsburg.
The aircraft reported having engine trouble and emergency responders were dispatched to the area in search of the plane.
Sheriff Dunkerson says the pilot in distress was relaying information to another aircraft, to air traffic control in Salt Lake City.
A short time later the aircraft was found to have safely landed in a rancher’s pasture northeast of Hall.
There was no reported damage or injuries to the two people in the aircraft.