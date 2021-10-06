HELENA, Mont. - Central Montana is feeling the effects of the Haystack Fire. Despite the higher containment rate, smoke is still filling the skies. And I wanted to find out more about how mindful people need to be of their outdoor activity until we see clearer skies.
No matter where you go in Central Montana right now, the skies are filled with smoke, and residents of those areas need to be cautious moving forward.
Saturday marked one of the worst days of the Haystack Fire, and now the capital city is feeling the effects from the nearly 25,000-acre fire. Because of that fire burning quickly, the regional smoke coordinator had some advice as you plan your days going forward.
"During this time of the year, smoke is going to be heaviest in the early morning hours, that smoke that did settle to the ground is likely to lift each day and you should see improved conditions by the early afternoon time," said Seth Morphis.
But despite the current conditions the Public Affairs Officer for the Beaverhead – Deerlodge National Forrest told me that there are some signs of an end in sight.
“The interior burning, the smoke you've seen in the photographs of the haystack, recent photographs have diminished by about a third of what it was yesterday. So, it is anticipated that this fire activity will continue to diminish as the interior of the fire burns out," said Cat McRae.
The air quality for most of Central Montana is slowly improving, but the current wind and fire conditions could cause smoke production to remain strong and sit in the Central Montana valleys for the foreseeable future.