UPDATE 7:42 PM:

The evacuation has been extended to residents on Loon Rd. and Candlelight Rd.

If you see any new fire sightings overnight, you are asked to call (406) 431-3600 to report it.

UPDATE 7:13 PM:

As of 7:00 pm, Matt Staff Rd. is open to residents only, an update from the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office said.

South of West Shore Dr. and the Lewis and Clark Day Use area are still closed and nobody is allowed in at this time.

UPDATE AT 6:08 PM:

According to the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Creek Rd. is open.

They have also shared the following number for public information: (406) 447-8305

UPDATE AT 5:48 PM:

An evacuee respite center will be opening at the First Assembly of God Church at 2210 Dodge Ave. starting at 6:00 pm for people evacuated due to the fire, named the Matt Staff Fire, near Spokane Creek.

Red Cross has announced they have opened the center.

UPDATE AT 5:04 PM:

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office announced they have begun evacuations from Matt Staff Road and West Shore Drive to the Lewis and Clark Day Use area.

The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office reports LF Baum and Lazy HM are on a pre-evacuation caution. There are multiple first responders reported to be in the area of Spokane Creek Rd and Harvest Lp.

BROADWATER CO., Mont. - First responders were called out Thursday for a fast-moving fire.

The fire is reported to be in the Spokane Creek area, the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office said.

People are asked to stay out of the area and to use caution if they need to go through.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says LF Baum and Jimmy Green are on evacuation notice, not an active evacuation.