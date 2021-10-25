HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena is adjusting office hours and other services during the funeral of Assistant Chief of Police, Curt Stinson Monday, Oct. 25.
Helena City Commissioner Sean Logan said in a Facebook post the following offices and services are affected between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Municipal--closed
- Utility building--open with limited workers
- Parks and Recreation--closed
- Police Department Records and Administrative Offices--closed
- 911 Center and Patrols--fully open
- Transportation offices--closed
- Paratransit services--fully open
The funeral begins at 11 am. with an Emergency Services procession escorting Assistant Chief Stinson and his family from Skyway Drive to the County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m.
The procession will cause delays and will shut down intersections on the following routes:
- West on Skyway Drive
- North on Bompart Lane
- West on Canyon Ferry Road (to Custer Avenue)
- End at the Fairgrounds