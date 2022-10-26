HELENA, Mont. - High arsenic values have been found in surface waters in the Tenmile Creek, Prickly Pear Creek and the Helena Valley irrigation canal.
Levels exceed the drinking water standard, which could lead to various detrimental health conditions, Lewis and Clark Public Health warns.
“There are different sources of arsenic in the Helena Valley that can affect both shallow and deep groundwater wells,” said Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) Water Quality Specialist Madeline McKeefry. “Residents who are on private wells should get their water tested for arsenic and uranium.”
The results do not apply to residents on public water systems.
Arsenic and uranium test kits are offered by the Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District (WQPD).
Homeowners who use a kit that shows arsenic or uranium present in concentrations above the drinking water standard are eligible for up to a $300 reimbursement if they choose to install a treatment system.
“The test results will help homeowners understand what they are consuming and help the WQPD better understand the distribution of these heavy metals in our community,” McKeefry said.
Residents can claim their free arsenic and uranium test kits by visiting the department’s office at 316 North Park Ave., room 224, in Helena. For questions, please contact the WQPD at 406-447-8356 or email joebert@lccountymt.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.