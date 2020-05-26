Some hospitals making changes heading into Phase Two

HELENA - As the Treasure State is scheduled to enter Phase Two on Monday, Shodair Children’s Hospital and St. Peter’s Health will be making some adjustments. They both say some changes will be coming, but a lot of things will be staying the same.
"There's a lot of built up emotion as we start bringing family members back to meeting with their child," says Craig Aasved, CEO of Shodair Children's Hospital.
After about eight weeks, Shodair is fully operational after closing two facilities. As the state enters into Phase Two visitor restrictions will be lifted on June 15th, but guests will still be required to go through a health screening, wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
"I don't think it has been a willy-nilly decision, it has been based on whats been happening here in Montana and the country,” says Aasved. “I think there has been a great team of people who have been planning and using all the right information."
St. Peter’s says visitor restrictions will still remain in place for the foreseeable future, but the number of patients coming into the hospital for in-person visits will be changing as we enter into Phase Two.
"The number of patients that we have personally coming into the facilities is going to increase,” says Todd Wampler, Chief of Staff, St. Peter's Health. “What's not changing though are the other things that we're doing to protect everybody, both staff and the patients, like visitor restrictions the social distancing, the masking and screening questions that we will be asking people for symptoms before they get into the building.”
Both Shodair and St. Peter’s are slowly bringing employees back into the office, but they are letting them stay home and work remotely if they choose too.